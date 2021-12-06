Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$160.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$152.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.
BMO opened at $107.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
