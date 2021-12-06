Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$160.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$152.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

BMO opened at $107.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

