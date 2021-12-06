Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.

GOOS stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

