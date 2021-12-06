Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

CM traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 422,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

