Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

TSE CNR opened at C$164.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The company has a market cap of C$116.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$156.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$158.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.11.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Insiders sold a total of 5,418,434 shares of company stock valued at $863,495,252 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

