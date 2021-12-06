Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.98. 384,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,874. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

