Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,220.00

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,220 ($68.20) and last traded at GBX 5,134.10 ($67.08), with a volume of 10311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,130 ($67.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,071.98. The company has a market cap of £947.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.97.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

