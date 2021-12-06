Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.23.

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.39 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.31 and a 52-week high of C$45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

