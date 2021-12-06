Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Reaches $6.59 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $253,971.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.82 or 0.08551994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,365.21 or 0.99570179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,472,941 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.