Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $234.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $243.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

