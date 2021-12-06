Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 148,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,730,964 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

