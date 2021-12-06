Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $199.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

