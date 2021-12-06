Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $197.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.