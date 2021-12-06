CBC.network (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0422 on Top Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $6.58 million and $152,424.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

