CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.12

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 114161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

