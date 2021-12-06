Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MTTRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS MTTRY remained flat at $$0.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

