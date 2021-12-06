Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

