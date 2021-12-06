CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 1,040 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

