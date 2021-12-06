CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

WRK stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

