CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,620 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) by 2,787.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TEQI opened at $34.89 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $36.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

