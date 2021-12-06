CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $107,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Global Payments by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $120.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

