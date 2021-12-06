CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 235 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $196.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

