Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO Sells $1,821,400.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. 30,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,461. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

