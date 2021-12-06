ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect ChargePoint to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHPT opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

