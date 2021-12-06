Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 63,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.