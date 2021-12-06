Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.