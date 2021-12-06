Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 90 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

