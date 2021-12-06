Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

