Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 245 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.