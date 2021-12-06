Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 54,914 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,914 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $107.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

