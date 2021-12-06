Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 503,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $116.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.