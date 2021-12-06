Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,712 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $278,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,029 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,039,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

