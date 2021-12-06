Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $35,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 140.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

