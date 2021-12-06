Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,725 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.12 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

