Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,244 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 127,076 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.12 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

