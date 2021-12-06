Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,605 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $108.67 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

