Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,181 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Amundi acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

