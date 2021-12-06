Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

SPG opened at $149.19 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

