China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CHHE opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. China Health Industries has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.01.
China Health Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.