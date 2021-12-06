China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CHHE opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. China Health Industries has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.01.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others.

