Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.