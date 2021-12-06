Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $3.12. Chubb posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

CB traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.92. 47,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,615. Chubb has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.84. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

