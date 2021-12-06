Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 200,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $181.46 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

