CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CI Financial.

A number of research firms have commented on CIXX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,193. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

