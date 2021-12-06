Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $199.86 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.17.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

