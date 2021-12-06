Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 652,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $104,535,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $5,095,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

