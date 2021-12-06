Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.81 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 240,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

JHEM opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $32.54.

