Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 12,398 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

