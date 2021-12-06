Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,018 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

