Citigroup Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $430.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.96.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

