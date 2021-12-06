Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.
Shares of C opened at $62.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
