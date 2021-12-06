Citigroup Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $425.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $453.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of COO opened at $391.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $327.44 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

